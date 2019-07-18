Take the pledge to vote

Tejaswi Surya Raises Issue of Hampi Holy Site Vandalism in Lok Sabha, Govt Assures Action

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the House that the matter is of very serious concern and it had hurt feelings of millions of devotees.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
Miscreants vandalised the holy place in Nava Brindavana (image: twitter/ Tejasvi Surya)
New Delhi: BJP member Tejaswi Surya raised in Lok Sabha on Thursday the issue of the "desecration" of the resting place of a Hindu saint in Hampi in Karnataka, prompting the Union government to assure the House that it will ensure action in the matter.

Surya said some miscreants vandalised the holy place in Nava Brindavana and that a similar incident had happened a few months ago. He demanded action against the accused.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the House that the matter is of very serious concern and it had hurt feelings of millions of devotees.

The government will bring it to the notice of the ministry concerned and ensure that action is taken, he said. Hampi is a Unesco world heritage site.

