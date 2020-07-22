Telanagana CM KCR Advocates Strengthening of Agri Dept to Help Farmers Towards Prosperity

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed his desire to strengthen the state agriculture department to enable it to guide the farmers towards achieving greater prosperity.

Favouring major transformation from the existing traditional farming methods, he said the department should guide and lead the farmers, educate them about the strength of being organised and also impart better agriculture practices and profitable methods.

The CM said that since the Telangana state is becoming an agriculture-based state, the agriculture department too should strengthen itself institutional wise. He said, if need be, the government "is ready to sanction more posts to the department," an official release said.

The state government has recently suggested a regulated farming in which the farmers cultivate crops which have high demand in the market rather than producing the same crop in excess.

(With inputs from PTI)