TS 10th Hall Tickets 2020: Telangana Board Releases Class Admit Cards at bse.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link

The Director of Government Examination, Telangana, has released Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 examination hall tickets, TS 10th Hall Ticket 2020. The Telangana Class 10 Hall Ticket 2020 was released by the Director of Government Examination on its official portal at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The directorate has released the hall tickets for Regular, Private, OSSC and Vocational students.

The class 10 examination is scheduled to begin from March 19 and it will go on till April 6, 2020. The paper will be conducted in single shift.

In order to download the TS SSC 2020 examination hall ticket, students will have to enter the district, name of the school, student name and date of birth in the hall ticket link available on the official website of the directorate.

Telangana 10th Admit Card 2020 Direct Link

TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket: How to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the TS SSC 2020 hall ticket link provided on the homepage

Step 3. Tap on the section under which the students are appearing for the exam

Step 4. Select the district and the name of the school from the drop-down boxes

Step 5. Enter the name and date of birth and click on submit

Step 6. Download the TS SSC Hall ticket 2020

The TS Class 10 Admit Card 2020 will have details of the students such as the name and roll number, name of the examination, reporting time to the examination centre, name and address of examination centre, schedule and duration of the examination.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.