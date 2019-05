Telangana 10th Result 2019: Manabadi TS SSC Results Out at bse.telangana.gov.in; Girls Outperform Boys

Today, the TS SSC Result 2019 declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE). The Manabadi class 10 results or the Telangana class 10 results released by the TSBSE Telangana Board on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in . The board had officially announced that the TS SSC Manabadi class 10 result will be declared on May 13 (today) at 11:30 am. Once the results are declared, students who had taken the SSC examination can download their Manabadi 10th result and keep a print-out of it for future use. The TS SSC result 2019 can also be checked via SMS.As a result of heavy traffic, the official website