Telangana 10th Result 2019: Manabadi TS SSC Results to be Out Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; How to Check

Today, the TS SSC Result 2019 will be declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) soon. The Manabadi class 10 results or the Telangana class 10 results will be released by the TSBSE Telangana Board on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in . The board had officially announced that the TS SSC Manabadi class 10 result will be declared on May 13 (today) at 11:30 am. Once the results are declared, students who had taken the SSC examination can download their Manabadi 10th result and keep a print-out of it for future use. The TS SSC result 2019 can also be checked via SMS.As a result of heavy traffic, the official website is expected to crash. But, students can check the Telangana 10th result 2019 or the TS SSC results on other websites alternatively and they are: examresults.net The State Board of Telangana is divided into two sub-divisions depending on the examinations conducted by them. The first is Telangana Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams. The second is Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, which conducts the Intermediate exams (both class 11 and 12).TS SSC Result 2019, Manabadi 10 Result 2019: How to CheckStep 1. Visit the official website of TSBSE at bse.telangana.gov.in Step 2. Click on TS SSC Result 2019, Telangana SSC Result 2019 tabStep 3. Now, fill in the required details and click on submit tab to get your Manabadi 10th Result 2019Step 4. Your Manabadi 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screenStep 5. Download and take a print-out for future reference.For the 2017-2018 academic session, a total of 5,38,867 candidates appeared in the Telangana board class 10 examination. In that year 83.78% of passing percentage was recorded.Students can check their Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS serviceSMS -