1-min read

Telangana: 4 of Same Family Test Positive for Coronavirus in Medak

A 56-year-old man from the family had visited the markaz meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 3, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
Telangana: 4 of Same Family Test Positive for Coronavirus in Medak
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Four people from the same family in Medak district of Telangana have tested positive for the coronavirus after one of them went to Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and returned home on January 21.

The 56-year-old man from Ajampura Street in Medak was sent to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for medical tests and tested positive. Officials of the medical and health department sent his family members to the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for diagnosis and their reports on Friday were also positive.

Medak district medical and health officer Dr Venkateshwar Rao said the family members have also tested positive.

“The patient’s wife, daughter and daughter-in-law are infected with the virus. All his family members are in the local quarantine for the past two days and the three confirmed patients have been shifted to Gandhi hospital for further treatment," he said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

