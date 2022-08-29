Telangana: 7-Year-old Boy Files Police Complaint Against Alcoholic Father; Cops Warn Parents

In a surprising incident, a seven-year-old Class 3 student went to the police station and lodged a complaint against his alcoholic father. The incident took place in the Mustabad town of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana.

According to the details, Bharat is the son of Balakishan, a native of Mustabad who has been studying the third standard. Being an alcohol addict Balakishan has been physically assaulting his wife and Bharat’s mother daily in front of the children. Unable to see the harassment from his father towards his mother, Bharat one fine day without informing his family members directly went to the police station. Surprising everyone in the police station, Bharat approached the sub-inspector Venkateswarlu.

Showing utmost maturity beyond his age, Bharat narrated the hardship faced by his mother with his alcoholic father. Answering a question asked by the sub-inspector, Bharat said that his father has been consuming alcohol for the last four days. The staff was surprised by his intelligence after the seven-year-old boy firmly said that he has total faith in the police and that they will deliver justice to him.

Based on the complaint given by Bharat, the sub-inspector called his father Balakishan and his mother Deepika and counseled them. He cautions the couple not to repeat the incident which makes the children complain to the police. As one of the police staff captured the incident, the video showing Bharat giving a complaint to the sub-inspector went viral on social media.

This is not the first incident where a boy in Telangana filed a complaint with the police. Earlier, three years back, third-standard student Chaitanya from SR Nagar in Hyderabad went to the police station to give a complaint about his grandmother saying she has been harassing him. Here also the police were surprised to see a small boy at the police station. The police informed the presence of the boy before his parents are about to search for their son.

