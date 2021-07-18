Telangana Adds 578 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Push Toll to 3,759

Telangana on Sunday recorded 578 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,36,627. The death toll rose to 3,759 with three people succumbing to the virus, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 9,824. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 75 cases followed by Karimnagar (53) and Khammam (43).

A total of 90,966 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,05,29,888.

A total of 731 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,23,044. The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 97.86 per cent and 0.59 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.28 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said..

