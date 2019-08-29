Take the pledge to vote

Telangana, Andhra CMs Working on Linking Rivers Krishna and Godavari, Alleges Naidu of Creating Hurdles

Chandrashekar Rao added that the two neighboring states have shown diplomacy in successfully completing Kaleswaram project which is praised both nationally and internationally.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
File photo of Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he along with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is working on linking of rivers Krishna and Godavari to meet the water requirements of the two states.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao inspected the ongoing project of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and visited Karivena, Vattem and Edula reservoirs. He also reviewed the progress of the project with officials, engineers and work agencies concerned. Telangana CM is confident to complete the project in a year.

Chandrashekar Rao slammed Telugu Desam Party Chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu and said Chandrababu Naidu is narrow-minded and passing unnecessary remark.

Attacking former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrashekar Rao said that Naidu always wants controversies with other states, pointing out at the controversy with Maharashtra in Babli project and Paravada issues.

After inspecting the works at Edula reservoir of Wanaparty District, Telangana CM said, “Talks are going on between Telangana and Andhra on link Krishna and Godavari Rivers. Will get the clarity on new proposals by next meeting. Accordingly, agreements will be made. We are going to see wonders.”

CM Chandrashekar Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh CM has come forward to fill the Srisailam reservoir with Godavari water.

Chandrashekar Rao added that the two neighboring states have shown diplomacy in successfully completing Kaleswaram project which is praised both nationally and internationally.

Hitting out Congress party, Telangana CM alleged that the Congress party is responsible for poverty and migration in united Mahbubnagar district.

Rao added that adequate allocations will be made in the budget to the project. KCR said that as they promised in the election manifesto they are going to provide water to one lakh acres in each assembly constituency and additional 15 to 18 lakh acres can be irrigated with Palamuru-Ramgareddy project.

Telangana CM promised that free power will be given to agriculture sector until every farmer will have surplus of four to five lakh rupees after repaying all their debts.


