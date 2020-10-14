Telangana, Andhra Floods LIVE Updates: People Swept Away, Dam Gates Open as Hyderabad Witnesses Highest Rainfall Ever in 24 Hrs

11 Dead Due to Heavy Rains in Telangana | At least 11 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Nine people died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to the heavy rains here in the past two days, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday.
Event Highlights
The grim situation led the authorities to open the floodgates of the Himayat Sagar dam, that supplies water to Hyderabad, late last night after the water levels rose. The capital city has witnessed the highest rainfall ever in the past 24 hours according to the Indian Meteorological Department. "In GHMC limits so far, the record rainfall is 24 centimetre at Begumpet in Hyderabad in August 2000 when the city got flooded. Now in the last 24 hours till 5.00 am around 29.8 centimetre of rainfall has been recorded in GHMC limits at Hayatnagar. In the outskirts of the city at Ghatkeswar around 32.3 centimeter has been recorded. In around 35 places in the city more than 21 centimetre has been recorded. This is all-time record rain fall in Hyderabad," IMD Hyderabad meteorologist B Raja Rao was quoted as saying by a leading national daily.
Waterloggin in Karnataka | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Shahabad town of Kalaburagi.
#WATCH Karnataka: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Shahabad town of Kalaburagi. pic.twitter.com/18uqWiOlQt— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
IMD Warns of More Rains in Hyderabad | IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state and Andhra Pradesh is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The heavy rainfall has been caused after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kakinada on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and damage across both the state and Telangana.
Flood Gates Himayatsagar reservoir Lifted | of In order to drain out rainwater, two flood gates of Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted to release 1,300 cusecs of water downstream into River Musi, according to a report in New Indian express. More gates would be lifted subsequently at midnight to release water. Last time the flood gates were lifted was in 2010, Himayathsagar has a total of 17 flood gates.
Visuals from Purana pul in Hyderabad shows waterlogging and flooding after heavy rainfall.
Telangana: Various parts of Hyderabad face waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Purana pul. pic.twitter.com/o0t8dCeO4L— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
Hyderabad rains
A popular daily of South India stated that collapse of walls and structures was reported from multiple locations in Hyderabad on Tuesday, including Shankar Nagar in Amberpet, Jhatpat Nagar in Chanchalguda, Adikmet and Dhoolpet areas. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC's) Town Planning wing has gone on an active demolition spree, bringing down structures in areas such as Moosa Bowli, Charminar, Lal Darwaza and other areas, the report added.
It further said that a rush of water into low lying colonies, and imminent alarm bells for areas abutting the Musi river were common concerns across Hyderabad, which received over 10 centimetres of rain at minimum across various localities. The thunderstorm which continued from the previous day, only intensified towards the evening, after a deceptive respite for a brief while in the morning hours.
As per information from the automatic weather stations installed in the city, by 9 pm on Tuesday, South Hastinapuram area of LB Nagar received the highest rainfall at 22.5 centimetre, followed by Hayatnagar and Rajiv Nagar in Kapra at 21 centimetre.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Rashid Khan's Dismissal Should be Recorded as Caught, and Not Hit-wicket
- Cardi B Spotted Kissing Offset at Her Birthday Party Days After Filing for Divorce from Him
- IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH- Talking Points: From Dhoni's Wide Protest to du Plessis' First Duck in Six Years
- Apple HomePod Mini Is Finally Taking The Smart Speaker Battle To Amazon Echo & Google Nest Audio
- Twitter is Upset with Ratan Tata's Silence after Tanishq Pulled Hindu-Muslim Couple Ad