Telangana, Andhra Floods LIVE Updates: People Swept Away, Dam Gates Open as Hyderabad Witnesses Highest Rainfall Ever in 24 Hrs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Floods LIVE Updates: Nine people, including a two-month-old, have been killed in Hyderabad after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses due to incessant rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since three days. At least 14 districts of Telangana have been affected, with several areas in Hyderabad being flooded and vehicles stuck due to waterlogged roads. Reports state that as many as 12 people have been killed in last 48 hours. An official said that two brothers were swept away by flood in Nagireddypally village. While one was rescued, search is on for the other person. The administration has alerted residents against taking undue risks by walking and driving in flooded areas.The grim situation led the authorities to open the floodgates of the Himayat Sagar dam, that supplies water to Hyderabad, late last night after the water levels rose. The capital city has witnessed the highest rainfall ever in the past 24 hours according to the Indian Meteorological Department. "In GHMC limits so far, the record rainfall is 24 centimetre at Begumpet in Hyderabad in August 2000 when the city got flooded. Now in the last 24 hours till 5.00 am around 29.8 centimetre of rainfall has been recorded in GHMC limits at Hayatnagar. In the outskirts of the city at Ghatkeswar around 32.3 centimeter has been recorded. In around 35 places in the city more than 21 centimetre has been recorded. This is all-time record rain fall in Hyderabad," IMD Hyderabad meteorologist B Raja Rao was quoted as saying by a leading national daily.