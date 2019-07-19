Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Assembly Passes Municipalities Bill to Check Illegal Constructions, Land Grabs

If a landlord is found guilty of having furnished wrong information, the person will be asked to pay a penalty of upto 25 times, the bill proposes.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

July 19, 2019
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Friday passed the much debated Telangana Municipalities Bill, 2019, which proposes major policy decisions, including demolition of illegal constructions without notice, self-certification of property tax and penalty for misusing the facility.

"If an unauthorised construction is started, no notice will be given, it will be demolished. It will be an immediate demolition in case of unauthorised construction...," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. The bill also provides for self-certification for paying property tax.

If a landlord is found guilty of having furnished wrong information, the person will be asked to pay a penalty of upto 25 times, the bill proposes. Flying squads under the supervision of district collectors will check the authenticity of the claims made by the landlords.

KCR said the new Municipal Act will help civic bodies develop and check irregularities.The authorities have been asked to take stern action against land grab.

KCR also announced that the urban poor can construct a house (ground plus one floor) on a small plot without having to apply for permission from the municipality. They will have to pay a house tax of Rs 100 per year.

Such beneficiaries, however, must register with the municipality at a nominal charge of Re 1 so that they can get civic facilities, he said.

The bill aims at promoting transparency in the system and rooting out corruption, Rao said.

Rao slammed the Congress for opposing the bill that gives more powers to the collectors. "I cannot understand as to why they are opposing everything including 200 cases against irrigation projects," he said.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
