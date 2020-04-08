Telangana Authorities Prepare Special Coronavirus Hospital in Hyderabad Due to be Started Next Week

Hyderabad: Just as the Chinese government built a new hospital to treat coronavirus patients within a week, it seems Telangana is not too far behind.

As cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased daily in Telangana, the government began setting up a separate Covid-19 hospital to treat patients.

The new hospital is being established at the Gachibowli Sports Village in Hyderabad with about 1,200 to 1,500 beds; due to be started within a week.

The hospital is being set up in a building with 13 floors, at the sports village which is spread over nine acres. Each floor has 36 rooms.

About 1,500 beds have been set up at a distance of six meters each, say officials. Each bed has a table, a chair, and a locker.

While a floor will be allocated to those suspected of having Covid-19, another will be reserved for confirmed patients. The nursing and doctor stations will be separate, as well.

A special room is also being prepared to test patients. Currently, 77 doctors and 102 staff nurses have been mobilised from various hospitals and officials are also trying to hire the rest on an outsourcing basis.

“We have made all the arrangements to open the hospital in a week and it is affiliated to Osmania hospital. The government has named it as Covid-19 hospital. It is a full-fledged isolation center. The hospital has all the facilities,” said Dr Nagender, Nodal officer for coronavirus response.

As of now, the Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospitals in Hyderabad are mainly engaged in treatment of coronavirus infected people.

In addition to these, King Kothi District Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospitals are also being engaged to provide services for coronavirus.

As the number of people suspected to have coronavirus rise each day, more and more hospitals are needed in the state. Many quarantine centers are overcrowded with patients.

After reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had instructed the setting-up of a special hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

Health Authorities were quick to jump into action and within 20 days the building in Guchibowli was coverted to a coronavirus hospital.

Health Minister Etela Rajender and IT Minister KT Rama Rao visited the hospital and reviewed the ongoing works, asking officials to make it operational by April 15 at any cost.

