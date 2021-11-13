Telangana Bags 12 Swachch Awards, President Kovind to Present Them in Delhi on Nov 20

Telangana has secured 12 awards at the national level for better sanitation, waste management and Swachch survekshan programme.

According to information, President Ramnath Kovind will give away the awards to the winning States on November 20. The Union housing and urban affairs ministry will be holding this event in Delhi on November 20.

Telangana got these 12 awards for keeping the cities clean, waste management and ensuring a clean environment. Out of 4,300 cities in the country, Telangana urban local bodies (ULBs) secured 12 awards which is a record itself.

The awards were given to categories in garbage-free city rating 2021, safai mitra suraksha challenge and waste management including people through awareness camps. Telangana also bagged the awards for the creation of more sanitation facilities in the cities and GHMC won the metropolitan city award.

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao lauded the staff of civic bodies and officials for the awards. He vowed to improve facilities for clean cities in the State.

