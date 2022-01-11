Telangana Begins Booster Dose Drive; Jabs for Around 38% of 15 to 18 Age Group Already Covered

Telangana on Monday began booster dose for the 60-year-old age group with comorbidities. Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao while launching the programme of the booster dose at a city hospital with MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, asked the people to take vaccines to check Omicron spread.

The Minister stated that the booster dose will help as a shield to check viruses and infections. “Following Central guidelines to check Omicron variant and corona, we began booster dose to the 60 plus years age group,” he said.

The Minister appealed to the people to wear masks and take jabs and follow other protocols to check viruses during festivals. He said that the State is geared up to tackle the third wave with more health facilities and infrastructure.

“We have covered 38 per cent vaccination to the youth of 15 to 18 years age group in the State. The State is ready to tackle the third wave. People should avoid fear and wear masks,” he said and added that the State has completed 100 per cent first dose and the second dose is nearing completion by January last week.

The Minister allayed fears saying that the vaccination is safe and the people should take injections at their places without delay. He exuded confidence that the third wave will dip in near future with capsules coming for use. Rao said that people should wear masks to check the virus spread besides sanitizing hands and maintaining social distances. He said that the Omicron variant will be prevented if the vaccine is taken and the cases to come down in February after a surge in January.

