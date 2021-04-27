Telangana, Bharat Biotech Ink Deal on More Vaccines Supply to Push Free Inoculation Drive

In a significant development to vaccinate people free of cost, the Telangana government and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Tuesday signed a deal to give priority to offer major share of Covaxin jabs to the state.

The government held a meeting with Bharath Biotech Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella and got positive response to provide major share of Covaxin jabs to check surge of coronavirus.

The State government has already announced to offer free vaccines to its people.

Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for the free vaccines.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a key meeting with Dr Ella and sought priority to give more doses of vaccines to the State. He held a discussion and apprised him of the government decision of free vaccination to its entire people.

Somesh Kumar said that Dr Ella has agreed to give more doses of vaccines to Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal. Secretary, Industry and Dr. Sai Prasad, Director of Bharat Biotech also participated in the meeting.

