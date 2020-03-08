Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Bizman Accused of Murdering Son-in-law in Honour Killing Commits Suicide

Rao, who belongs to an upper caste, had got his son-in-law Perumalla Pranay Kumar murdered by hired killers as he was against the marriage of his daughter with the Dalit.

News18

Updated:March 8, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Bizman Accused of Murdering Son-in-law in Honour Killing Commits Suicide
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A Telangana businessman, accused of murdering his son-in-law in a case of honour killing, allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday. T. Maruthi Rao was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Khairatabad. He had checked into the room on Saturday night and is suspected to have consumed poison.

The guest house staff noticed the man lying unconscious on Sunday morning and alerted the police. Later, the body was shifted to government-run Osmania hospital for autopsy investigation.

Rao, who belongs to an upper caste, had got his son-in-law Perumalla Pranay Kumar murdered by hired killers as he was against the marriage of his daughter with the Dalit. The 24-year-old man was hacked to death by hired killer Subash Sharma in full public view when he along with his wife Amrutha and mother were coming out of a private hospital in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on September 14, 2018. Amrutha was then pregnant. The sensational murder was caught on CCTV camera.A

In June last year, the police had filed a charge sheet against Rao, and seven others. He had struck the deal to kill Pranay for Rs 1 crore. The accused include Asghar Ali who was acquitted of terror charges, his associate Mohammad Abdul Bari and Subash Sharma, the hired assassin from Bihar, Maruthi Rao's brother Sravan Kumar and his driver, Samudrala Shiva. Amrutha and Pranay were childhood friends and they had married at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad in 2018 against the wishes of her parents.

After the murder of her husband, Amrutha vowed never to go back to his parents and continued to live with in-laws. In January last year, Amrutha delivered a baby boy. Maruthi Rao, who was out on bail, again came under police scanner after body of an unidentified man was found in a shed belonging to him in Miryalaguda, Telangana, on February 29.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram