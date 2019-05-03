Telangana BJP Chief Calls Off Indefinite Fast Over Inter Results Fiasco That Led to 21 Suicides

BJP president in Telangana K Laxman on Friday called off his five-day-long indefinite fast, seeking justice for Intermediate students in view of alleged goof-up in declaration of results, following an appeal made by the party leadership.Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir offered fruit juice to Laxman at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao told reporters.Laxman was shifted to the NIMS by police, hours after he launched the indefinite fast outside the state BJP headquarters here on April 29. He continued his fast in the hospital.BJP President Amit Shah spoke to Laxman, Rao said."You have started the indefinite fast to intensify the stir among people. Henceforth, the whole party would take the stir forward. Keeping your health in view and the warnings by doctors, you should reconsider (your fast)," Rao quoted Shah as having told Laxman over phone and also through Ahir.Laxman called off his indefinite fast after Ahir put forth the party's as well as the Centre's view on the issue, Rao said.BJP has decided to intensify the agitation in Telangana on the issue, the BJP leader said.Laxman started his fast with demands, including sacking education minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary, judicial inquiry into the whole episode and paying compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide, upset with the result.BJP staged a state-wide bandh on the issue on Thursday.About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exam in March this year and 3.28 lakh of them have failed, according to official sources.The BJP has claimed that 25 students killed themselves since the declaration of results on April 18.The alleged bungling by BIE in the announcement of results led to widespread protests by students, their parents, student organisations and political parties.Some students and their parents claimed that they secured poor marks despite being merit students.Errors like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students and bubbling error in some OMR sheets by examiners, along with mistakes of other nature, have come to the fore since the announcement of results.A three-member committee, appointed by the state government to look into the issue, has pointed out certain shortcomings in conducting the exam and suggested remedial measures.