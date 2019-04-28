Telangana BJP Chief to Go on Indefinite Fast From April 29 Over Exam Fiasco

Telangana BJP Chief K Laxman would observe an indefinite fast here from tomorrow, demanding a judicial probe into the alleged goof-up in the declarationof results of intermediate examinations, the party said on Sunday."BJP feels the entire process has to be corrected. So far, 23 students have committed suicide.BJP wants to take it to the logical conclusion and hence state BJP president K Laxman will observe an indefinite fast from Monday at the party office here, demanding a probe by a sitting High Court judge to fix responsibility," BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told reporters here.On the three-member committee of technical experts, appointed by the Telangana government following the furore over Intermediate examination results, the senior BJP leader alleged that there was an effort to shield the guilty.Claiming that over 20 students have committed suicide reportedly after failing in exams or scoring poor marks, a Congress-led opposition delegation, has also demanded that Governor ESL Narasimhan order a judicial probe into the matter.The panel was appointed after the alleged bungling in the announcement of the results, which led to widespread criticism from students, parents, students' organisations and political parties.The exams were conducted during February and March this year and the results were declared on April 18.Blaming TRS working president KT Rama Rao for the goof-up in the declaration of results, the opposition parties-- Congress, Telangana TDP, TJS and CPI had Saturday announced they would stage a demonstration in front of the TSBIE office on April 29 to protest the "mismanagement" by the Board.Rama Rao reacting to questions on twitter said, "I was as agonised as anyone else in our state. What happened was truly unfortunate.. Now that GOVT appointed committee has submitted its report, action should be taken on those that are responsible."In a series of tweets, Rao also said what happened was "tragic" and those responsible should be punished."I am a parent too and I can understand the pain of those that have lost their children."Speaking to reporters here, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana R C Khuntia said his party supports the 'Chalo Intermediate Board' protest scheduled onMonday."The government appointed committee is accepting there is mistake. But no action is taken by the Telangana government. Who is responsible?" he asked.Seeking resignation of the Education Minister, he said the protests would continue until action was initiated against the guilty.In a related development, Opposition party leaders Sunday met family members of some students in the city, who had allegedly committed suicides.