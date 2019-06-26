Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Telangana BJP MP Booked over 'Beheading Muslim Youth' Remarks

A group of minority community leaders gave a 'representation' to Adilabad police seeking action against the BJP MP over his alleged remarks as it 'hurt their sentiments,' police said.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana BJP MP Booked over 'Beheading Muslim Youth' Remarks
A video grab of MP Soyam Bapu Rao speaking at a gathering in Adilabad.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao over his alleged remarks that any Muslim youth who stalks tribal girls would be "beheaded."

A purported video of Bapu Rao making those comments at a meeting at Gadiguda mandal centre in Adilabad district on June 14 went viral since Monday.

"I want to tell the Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls you will be beheaded.

"I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united Adilabad district, don't follow our girls. It would be difficult for you if we start following you," he is heard saying in the purported video.

A group of minority community leaders gave a "representation" to Adilabad police seeking action against the BJP MP over his alleged remarks as it "hurt their sentiments," police said.

After seeking legal opinion, police Tuesday registered a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts) of the IPC against the MP, Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police Kancha Mohan told PTI over the phone.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram