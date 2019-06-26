Telangana BJP MP Booked over 'Beheading Muslim Youth' Remarks

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao over his alleged remarks that any Muslim youth who stalks tribal girls would be "beheaded."

A purported video of Bapu Rao making those comments at a meeting at Gadiguda mandal centre in Adilabad district on June 14 went viral since Monday.

"I want to tell the Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls you will be beheaded.

"I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united Adilabad district, don't follow our girls. It would be difficult for you if we start following you," he is heard saying in the purported video.

A group of minority community leaders gave a "representation" to Adilabad police seeking action against the BJP MP over his alleged remarks as it "hurt their sentiments," police said.

After seeking legal opinion, police Tuesday registered a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts) of the IPC against the MP, Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police Kancha Mohan told PTI over the phone.