Telangana BJP Seeks President's Intervention in Inter Exam Results Row
The BJP pointed out that 3,28,400 of the total 8,70,924 students failed in the Intermediate (XI and XII) examination held in February-March this year.
File photo of Telangana BJP chief K Laxman.
Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the BJP on Monday alleged that the State government was indifferent towards the alleged bungling of Intermediate examination results and sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in the matter.
A BJP delegation from Telangana submitted a memorandum on the matter to the president in Delhi.
The delegation included state unit president K Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao.
"What is baffling to civil society is the utter indifference of the state government towards the bungling of results and towards loss of lives of innocent children. Such an incident is perhaps unprecedented in the history of India," the memorandum said.
Soon after the results were announced in April, many students and their parents felt disappointed as there were large-scale discrepancies between the expectations and the results, it said.
Students, who secured more than 90 per cent marks in the first year Intermediate examination, have failed in the second year, it said.
Though the students were committing suicides, the government gave no assurance that it would probe the matter and render justice to the students, it alleged.
On the contrary, the minister of education of Telangana had tried to show it as a "very minor incident," the BJP alleged.
A committee appointed by the state government blamed the officials of the Board of Intermediate Education and also the IT organisation which was assigned the job of handling the results, the BJP claimed.
Subsequently, state BJP president Laxman undertook an indefinite fast which was foiled by the police, it said.
"The way the government had acted with respect to intermediate exam results gives lot of room to construe that there is more than what meets the eye..," it said.
The BJP urged the president to seek a report from the state government on the alleged suicide of 27 students and the circumstances in which they were allegedly compelled to take such an extreme step.
The party requested the president to examine the possibility of advising the Governor of Telangana to order a judicial probe into the entire episode to "unravel the truth."
The BJP also requested the president to instruct the State government to initiate appropriate proceedings against the secretary of Board of Intermediate Education and the minister of education for their allegedly insensitive and callous remarks which have "accentuated the emotional trauma" of the students and their parents.
A copy of the memorandum was released to the media here.
