Telangana Board Likely to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the TS Inter Result 2019 for both 1st and 2nd year on their official website at results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 12:41 AM IST
Telangana Board Likely to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 Tomorrow at bie.telangana.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
TS Inter Results 2019 | In Telangana, candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examination 2019 can expect their results to be declared on April 13. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will, in all probability, declare the TS Inter Result 2019 for both 1st and 2nd year on their official website at results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. The Intermediate Part I and Part II examination for the academic year 2018-19 in Telangana started on 28th Feb, 2019 18th March 2019.

Historically, the results have been released by the Telangana board in the months of April or May. The Board of Intermediate Education, BIE Telangana has successfully completed the TS Inter 1s and 2n year examination 2019. The results are now expected sooner.

How to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.

Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.

Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference.

Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Telangana Inter 1st Year Exams 2018 was 62.35%. In the Telangana 2nd Intermediate results 2018, the pass percentage was slightly higher at 67%. Approximately 9.63 lakh students sat for the TS Intermediate Part-I and Part-II exams 2018.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

