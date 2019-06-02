Telangana Board Makes U-turn after Passing Student Who Killed Self, Officials Say She Actually Failed

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Telangana Board Makes U-turn after Passing Student Who Killed Self, Officials Say She Actually Failed
On Saturday, the board announced that the girl had received 48 marks, instead of the 20 earlier, and had passed. But later, officials reversed the decision and blamed a 'clerical error' for it.
File photo of a protest in Telangana following discrepancies in exam results that led to student suicides.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A girl intermediate student in Telangana, who committed suicide allegedly after results showed her as 'failed' in the annual exams, was declared passed following re-verification, but within hours the board reversed the decision, citing a "clerical error".
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), which took up the re-verification of answer sheets after facing flak over alleged bungling in publication of the results on April 18, has been announcing the fresh results since May 27.
As per the re-verification, the girl, a first-year student, got 48 marks in Telugu Paper I, an addition of 28 to the marks she had originally been awarded, and declared passed, her sister told reporters here on Saturday. She held the TSBIE responsible for her sister's suicide, soon after the original results were announced.
However, the board within hours issued a press release saying the deceased student's "marks were wrongly uploaded as 48 instead of 21 because of clerical mistake in the spot valuation camp". It also uploaded the 24-page answer script of the student in support of its stand.
The board said it will initiate "action" against the person responsible for the "clerical error" after conducting a detailed inquiry. It also described as "not correct and baseless" the allegation by the student's sister that she committed suicide because of TSBIE.
The state had witnessed protests by students, parents and political parties among others over "goof-up" in the process, which allegedly led to suicides of several students.
The TSBIE earlier said out of the 9.43 lakh candidates who appeared for the intermediate exams in March around 5.60 lakh had passed while 3.82 lakh failed.
Opposition parties, including Congress, BJP and TDP, and student organisations had claimed over 25 students ended their lives since the declaration of results on April 18.
Following a direction of the Telangana High Court, the TSBIE re-verified the answer scripts of the failed candidates.
Since May 27, the board had been uploading results of the re-verification. It had said only 1,137 candidates out of the 3.8 lakh, whose answer scripts were re-verified, have passed.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), which took up the re-verification of answer sheets after facing flak over alleged bungling in publication of the results on April 18, has been announcing the fresh results since May 27.
As per the re-verification, the girl, a first-year student, got 48 marks in Telugu Paper I, an addition of 28 to the marks she had originally been awarded, and declared passed, her sister told reporters here on Saturday. She held the TSBIE responsible for her sister's suicide, soon after the original results were announced.
However, the board within hours issued a press release saying the deceased student's "marks were wrongly uploaded as 48 instead of 21 because of clerical mistake in the spot valuation camp". It also uploaded the 24-page answer script of the student in support of its stand.
The board said it will initiate "action" against the person responsible for the "clerical error" after conducting a detailed inquiry. It also described as "not correct and baseless" the allegation by the student's sister that she committed suicide because of TSBIE.
The state had witnessed protests by students, parents and political parties among others over "goof-up" in the process, which allegedly led to suicides of several students.
The TSBIE earlier said out of the 9.43 lakh candidates who appeared for the intermediate exams in March around 5.60 lakh had passed while 3.82 lakh failed.
Opposition parties, including Congress, BJP and TDP, and student organisations had claimed over 25 students ended their lives since the declaration of results on April 18.
Following a direction of the Telangana High Court, the TSBIE re-verified the answer scripts of the failed candidates.
Since May 27, the board had been uploading results of the re-verification. It had said only 1,137 candidates out of the 3.8 lakh, whose answer scripts were re-verified, have passed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Party Moves to England
- Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results