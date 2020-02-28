Telangana Board Releases Hall Tickets 2020 for 1st and 2nd Year Exams, Download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Picture for representation.
TSBIE Hall Tickets 2020 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, also known as TSBIE, has released the admit card for first and second-year examinations. The TS Inter (I.P.E.) first year and Inter (I.P.E.) second-year hall tickets are available on the official website. All the interested candidates can download the TSBIE admit card 2020 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The first year students will be required to enter their Inter hall ticket number or SSC hall ticket number to download the admit card. The second-year students will require their Inter hall ticket number or previous year hall ticket number.
TSBIE Inter hall tickets 2020: Steps to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: You will find a link to download the first and second-year hall ticket
Step 3: For 1st year, click on ‘First Year’ and log in using your SSC Hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Your TS Inter First Year hall ticket 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 5: For 2nd year, click on ‘Second Year’ and log in using your previous year Hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 6: Your TS Inter Second Year hall ticket 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference
The candidates can download the TS Inter First Year Admit Card 2020 using the link, whereas for second-year candidates can use the direct link http://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in/SecondYearHallTicket2020TSBIE.do
The TS Inter exams 2020 will commence on March 4 and will be on till March 21. TSBIE second year examinations will commence on March 5 and end on March 23.
