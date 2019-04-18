SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 Declared for 1st, 2nd Year at bie.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link, Toppers Here

The TSBIE Telanagana State Board announced the TS Inter Results 2019, also known as Manabadi inter result or the Telangana Intermediate Result at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 Declared for 1st, 2nd Year at bie.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link, Toppers Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TS Inter Results 2019 | The TSBIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the TS Intermediate Results 2019, Telangana Inter Results 2019, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2019. The TSBIE Telanagana State Board announced the TS Inter Results 2019, also known as, Manabadi inter result or Telangana Intermediate Results 2019 on Telangana board's official website at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in. However, you can find your Manabadi or TS inter result in other websites , such as, examresults.net. Now, with the help of your hall tickets, find your Telangana Board intermediate result for 1st and second year fast.

Get your TS inter result 2019 directly here.





TS Inter 1st and 2nd year toppers

First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per cent

TS Inter 1st year pass percentage

Boys- 53.15
Girls - 62.2%

TS 2nd year pass percentage

Boy - 58.2%
Girls- 71.5%

Top district - Medchal
2nd district - Ranga Redsy
Last district - Medak

Govt. pass % - 46% (1st year)
Govt. pass % - 63.1% (2nd year)

1. Private college 1st yr - 63.4%, 2nd yr - 65%
2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd yr - 50.17%
3. Social Welfare 1st yr - 76.1%, 2nd yr - 86.8%
4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr - 70.6%m 2nd yr - 81.6%
5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd yr - 65%

For the academic year 2018-19, the Board of Intermediate Education successfully conducted the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examination 2019. The Inter I exams were conducted from 27th Feb 2019 to 16th March 2019, and the Inter II exams were conducted from 28 February 2019 to 18th March 2019.

How to check your TS Intermediate results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for a link which says TS Inter Result 2019, TS Intermediate Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab "Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Result 2019, Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2019"

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other details

Step 5: Click on Submit and wait

Step 6: Download your TSBIE Results 2019 and take a printout for future reference

If the official website takes time to load then students can check their TS Intermediate Result 2019, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2019 via SMS

GET TS INTERMEDIATE RESULTS 2019 ON SMS - TS INTER RESULT

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263



Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram