Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 Declared for 1st, 2nd Year at bie.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link, Toppers Here

The TSBIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the TS Intermediate Results 2019 , Telangana Inter Results 2019, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2019. The TSBIE Telanagana State Board announced the TS Inter Results 2019, also known as, Manabadi inter result or Telangana Intermediate Results 2019 on Telangana board's official website at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in. However, you can find your Manabadi or TS inter result in other websites , such as, examresults.net . Now, with the help of your hall tickets , find your Telangana Board intermediate result for 1st and second year fast.Get your TS inter result 2019 directly here.First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per centBoys- 53.15Girls - 62.2%Boy - 58.2%Girls- 71.5%Top district - Medchal2nd district - Ranga RedsyLast district - MedakGovt. pass % - 46% (1st year)Govt. pass % - 63.1% (2nd year)1. Private college 1st yr - 63.4%, 2nd yr - 65%2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd yr - 50.17%3. Social Welfare 1st yr - 76.1%, 2nd yr - 86.8%4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr - 70.6%m 2nd yr - 81.6%5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd yr - 65%For the academic year 2018-19, the Board of Intermediate Education successfully conducted the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examination 2019. The Inter I exams were conducted from 27th Feb 2019 to 16th March 2019, and the Inter II exams were conducted from 28 February 2019 to 18th March 2019.Step 1: Go to the official website bie.telangana.gov.in and results.ccg.gov.in Step 2: Look for a link which says TS Inter Result 2019, TS Intermediate Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab "Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Result 2019, Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2019"Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other detailsStep 5: Click on Submit and waitStep 6: Download your TSBIE Results 2019 and take a printout for future referenceIf the official website takes time to load then students can check their TS Intermediate Result 2019, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2019 via SMS