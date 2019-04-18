English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 LIVE Updates: TSBIE Intermediate I, II Year Scores Soon at bie.telangana.gov.in
The TS Inter I, II result will be released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TS Inter Result 2019 | Telangana Board will declare the TS Intermediate result 2019 for 1st and 2nd year today. The TS Inter I,II result will be released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. However, the Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net.
It is normal for the official websites to crash on the days when board exam results are declared. But News18 has you covered. You can check your result here directly by simply filling up the slots below. After you finish filling up the required slots, just click on Submit to find your TS Inter result by the Telangana Board to appear on screen.
3:30pm: If you've lost your Telangana inter examination Hall tickets then you still download it here.
3:25pm: Telangana intermediate board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store
3:20pm: Get your TS intermediate result 2019 directly here.
3:15pm: Telangana Board officials of TS Inter Board and secretary of education dept will address a press conference at 5 PM today after which he will release the intermediate results.
3:10pm: Around 9 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the TS Inter Results 2019.
3:05pm: The Telangana Board intermediate results will be announced at Vidya Bhavan, the office of TSBIE, at Nampally in Hyderabad.
3:00pm: 2 more hours to for the declaration of the Telangana Board TS inter result 2019
2:55pm: Telangana Board students must get at least 35% marks in each subject and aggregate to pass the TS intermediate examinations.
2:50pm: The Inter I exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16 2019, and the Inter II exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019.
2:45pm: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Intermediate Part I and Part II examination for the academic year 2018-19 on Feb 28, 2019.
2:40pm: The Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net.
2:35pm: You can also get you Telanagana Board TSBIE intermediate 1st and 2nd year result on phone by following a few steps.
2:30pm: The TS Inter I,II result will be announced at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
2:25pm: TS Inter result 2019 to be declared by 5pm today, which is only hours away.
Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT
TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
