Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019: Manabadi Inter I, II Year Out at bie.telangana.gov.in; Medchal District Topped
The TS Inter I, II result released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TS Inter Result 2019 | Telangana Board declared the TS Intermediate result 2019 for 1st and 2nd year. The TS Inter I,II result released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. However, the Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net.
It is normal for the official websites to crash on the days when board exam results are declared. But News18 has you covered. You can check your result here directly by simply filling up the slots below. After you finish filling up the required slots, just click on Submit to find your TS Inter result by the Telangana Board to appear on screen.
TS Inter 1st year pass percentage
Boys- 53.15
Girls - 62.2%
TS 2nd year pass percentage
Boy - 58.2%
Girls- 71.5%
Top district - Medchal
2nd district - Ranga Redsy
Last district - Medak
1. Private college 1st yr - 63.4%, 2nd yr - 65%
2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd yr - 50.17%
3. Social Welfare 1st yr - 76.1%, 2nd yr - 86.8%
4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr - 70.6%m 2nd yr - 81.6%
5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd yr - 65%
5:25pm: TS Inter 1st and 2nd year toppers: First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per cent
5:20pm: TS Inter Results 2019 declared, 59.5% pass in first year and 65% pass in IInd year
5:11pm: 59.5 per cent pass percentage is recorded in the TS Inter first year 2019.
5:06pm: TS inter result 2019 declared by Telangana Board at bie.telangana.gov.in.
5:05pm: Check News18 Telugu for more updates on TS inter result 2019
5:00pm: Telangana Board press conference will begin shortly where the TS inter result 2019 will be released.
4:55pm: Telangana Board Intermediate result 2019 or the Manabadi TS inter result 2019 will be declared by TSBIE officials any time now.
4:45pm: Telangana Board Manabadi inter result or the TS inter result 2019 will be declared shortly on the official website of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in
4:40pm: The Telangana Board officials of TS Inter Board and secretary of education dept will arrive shortly to address a press conference scheduled at 5pm to release the Manabadi intermediate results
4:35pm: Telangana Board students must keep their TS inter hall tickets or admit cards ready for quick access to their Manabadi intermediate 1st and 2nd year result 2019.
4:30pm: Manabadi inter result 2019 or TS inter result 2019 fro first and second year students will be declared shortly.
3:30pm: If you've lost your Telangana inter examination Hall tickets then you can still download it here.
3:25pm: Telangana intermediate board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store
3:20pm: Get your TS intermediate result 2019 directly here.
3:15pm: Telangana Board officials of TS Inter Board and secretary of education dept will address a press conference at 5 PM today after which he will release the intermediate results.
3:10pm: Around 9 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the TS Inter Results 2019.
3:05pm: The Telangana Board intermediate results will be announced at Vidya Bhavan, the office of TSBIE, at Nampally in Hyderabad.
3:00pm: 2 more hours to for the declaration of the Telangana Board TS inter result 2019
2:55pm: Telangana Board students must get at least 35% marks in each subject and aggregate to pass the TS intermediate examinations.
2:50pm: The Inter I exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16 2019, and the Inter II exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019.
2:45pm: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Intermediate Part I and Part II examination for the academic year 2018-19 on Feb 28, 2019.
2:40pm: The Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net.
2:35pm: You can also get you Telanagana Board TSBIE intermediate 1st and 2nd year result on phone by following a few steps.
2:30pm: The TS Inter I,II result will be announced at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
2:25pm: TS Inter result 2019 to be declared by 5pm today, which is only hours away.
Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT
TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1
REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
