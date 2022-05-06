Telangana Body Builder Sells Onions to Fulfill Dream of Becoming an International Champion

Bhadraiah, a bodybuilder strongly believes in the saying, when there is a will there is a way. Setting aside his poor financial condition, the bodybuilder turned street vendor has been selling onions in his native village Ellandu and the surrounding villages of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana. His 20-year-old- practice in bodybuilding and his long-cherished dream of winning national and international bodybuilding championships thus become an inspiring real story to others. Bhadraiah has been expecting financial aid from the government in order to meet his lifetime goal.

Poverty-ridden Bhadraiah started facing hardships with the demise of his parents due to ill-health when he was a kid. In order to not to become a burden to his elder brother, he started selling samosas, ice cream, and onions to lead his life. One day, he got a chance to see the pictures of bodybuilders in a gym. The lean-bodied Bhadraiah wanted to become a bodybuilder. He started workouts in the evening in a gym after completing his business during the day. He attracted the attention of Abdul Mannan, the coach at the gym. Abdul Mannan asked Bhadraiah to utilize his own gym without paying any fees.

His efforts started yielding good results. The well-shaped body symmetry of Bhadraiah brought him prizes in the district and state-level body-building championships. He became champion six times in the State level body-building championships. Though he got eligibility to participate in the national-level bodybuilding championship at Haryana, Manipur States, his poor financial position will not allow him to take part in the national level championships. Now he is preparing for the upcoming bodybuilding championship at the national and international levels.

It is a herculean task for anyone to become a bodybuilder. A bodybuilder has to spend an amount of Rs 10,000 for his monthly diet which consists of milk, eggs, and proteins to maintain well-built body symmetry. But it is difficult to Bhadraiah even to pay the fees to the gym. When contacted, Bhadraiah said that he will continue the workouts at the gym to prove his talent at the bodybuilding championship at the national and international levels. Financial support from the government will make his 20-year-old-dream of becoming an international bodybuilder a reality, he said.

