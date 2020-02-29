Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Bride Leaves Wedding Rituals Mid-way after Seeing Former Boyfriend at Marriage

Just before the groom was about to tie the mangalsutra, the bride took everyone around by surprise announcing that she did not want to get married.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 29, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The venue was set for wedding, the guests and the bride and groom had arrived, the rituals were about to begin when the unexpected happened at this wedding in Telangana. In what looked like a scene from a movie, the bride stopped rituals midway and left the marriage hall saying that she did not want to get married.

The incident took place in Charlapally village of Wanaparty district in Telangana on Friday morning when the rituals were underway. Just before the groom was about to tie the mangalsutra, the bride took everyone around by surprise announcing that she did not want to get married. The relatives tried to convince her to not take the step, but to no avail after which she walked out of the hall.

The bride’s family allege that she saw her former boyfriend at the wedding after which she took the step. “We tried to catch him, but couldn’t,” said one of the guests at the marriage.

