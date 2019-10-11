Telangana Bus Strike Enters 7th Day, No Respite for Commuters

Hyderabad: The indefinite strike by unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continued for the seventh day on Friday even as the

agitating employees met various political parties to muster support for their stir.

With nearly 48,000 employees boycotting duty and state-run buses staying off roads, the RTC on Thursday said alternative arrangements were made to run buses from its own fleet and hire buses. Around 11,000 vehicles, including buses, were being operated.

TSRTC joint action committee convenor Ashwathama Reddy and Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram met Telangana BJP president K Laxman and sought the party's

support.

BJPs chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that the government has stopped treatment for the agitating employees and their families in the RTC Hospital.

The Telangana High Court had, on Thursday, posted to October 15 the hearing of a petition that sought to declare the strike as illegal.

The government had also submitted before the court a report informing it about the alternative arrangements having been taken.

On Wednesday, Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar had warned of stringent action against private bus operators who overcharge passengers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said the RTC staff had 'dismissed' themselves on their own, as they did not report for the duty before the deadline on October 5.

Telangana Mazdoor Union president E Ashwathama Reddy said the strike would continue and he condemned the government's attitude.

Different employees and workers unions of TSRTC had begun an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call given by the JAC of TSRTC, demanding merger of the RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, among others.

Taking a tough stand on the strike, the Chief Minister had made it clear that under no circumstances the RTC would be merged into the government.

