Telangana Bypoll Result 2019: TRS on Course to Win in Huzurnagar as Saidi Reddy Leads by Over 31,000 Votes
TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy was leading over his Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy after the completion of the second round by around 4,000 votes.
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana was on course to win the October 21 bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, as it maintained a consistent lead over the opposition Congress during the counting of votes on Thursday.
TRS nominee S Saidi Reddy was leading by more than 31,000 votes over his Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy after the completion of 16th round. The TRS candidate has consistently maintained his lead
from the first round. Expressing confidence about his victory, Saidi Reddy credited the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his impressive performance.
The TRS leaders and workers began celebrations over the party's good show. The counting of votes is likely to be completed in about 22 rounds, official sources said. The counting of votes in the bye-election, held on October 21, began at 8 a.m.
The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, was necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha.
