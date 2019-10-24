Telangana Bypoll Result 2019: TRS Takes Races Ahead with 19,200 votes in Huzurnagar

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS was ahead of opposition Congress in the Huzurnagar Assembly by-poll in Telangana after the ninth round of counting on Thursday. TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy was leading over his Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy after the completion of the second round by around 19,200 votes, official sources said.

The counting of votes polled in the by-election to Huzurnagar held on October 21 began at 8 am on Thursday. The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha.

