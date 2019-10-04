Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Bypolls: EC Transfers Huzurnagar Top Cop after BJP Accuses Ruling TRS of Misusing Power

EC also appointed a retired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer BR Balakrishnan an observer for the by-election of Huzurnagar.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:October 4, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Election Commission office, New Delhi.
File image of Election Commission office in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Friday directed the Telangana government to transfer Suryapet district police Superintendent Venkateshwarlu to a "non-election" related post after the BJP accused the ruling TRS of misusing power.

The Huzurnagar assembly constituency which is going for a bypoll on October 21 falls under Suryapet district. The poll panel appointed R Bhaskaran who is serving as SP of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district as the new Suryapet district police chief.

Meanwhile, EC also appointed 1983 batch retired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer BR Balakrishnan an observer for the by-election of Huzurnagar.

The EC move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Laxman had complained about the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) misusing the power and distributing money to influence the by-elections. He also stated that the president of sarpanch forum has been arrested under false cases.

Saidi Reddy of TRS, Padmavati from Congress, Rama Rao (BJP) and Chava Kiranmai from TDP are the key candidates in the fray for Huzurnagar polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram