Telangana Bypolls: EC Transfers Huzurnagar Top Cop after BJP Accuses Ruling TRS of Misusing Power

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Friday directed the Telangana government to transfer Suryapet district police Superintendent Venkateshwarlu to a "non-election" related post after the BJP accused the ruling TRS of misusing power.

The Huzurnagar assembly constituency which is going for a bypoll on October 21 falls under Suryapet district. The poll panel appointed R Bhaskaran who is serving as SP of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district as the new Suryapet district police chief.

Meanwhile, EC also appointed 1983 batch retired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer BR Balakrishnan an observer for the by-election of Huzurnagar.

The EC move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Laxman had complained about the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) misusing the power and distributing money to influence the by-elections. He also stated that the president of sarpanch forum has been arrested under false cases.

Saidi Reddy of TRS, Padmavati from Congress, Rama Rao (BJP) and Chava Kiranmai from TDP are the key candidates in the fray for Huzurnagar polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.