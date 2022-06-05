Telangana: Cab Driver, His Friend Held for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Ranga Reddy District

Days after the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case in Hyderabad, another case has come to the fore where a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a cab driver and his friend at Kondurg village of Ranga Reddy district of Telangana

Police said that both the accused, identified as Kaleem Ali and Mohd Ahmed, were arrested on June 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The incident came to light when the victim’s family filed a missing persons complaint on May 31 and subsequently police launched a manhunt.

The girl was found near her home on June 1 and further medical tests confirmed sexual assault.

Special teams nabbed accused with the help of CCTV footage on Friday, June 3.

