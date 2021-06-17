Telangana Cabinet Committee Meets to Discuss Sale of Govt Land to Raise Revenue Worth Rs 20,000 Crore

A Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, met on Thursday to discuss issues regarding sale of lands in urban and rural areas across Telangana. The meeting was held to take forward a Cabinet decision to sell government lands to raise revenue worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Amid opposition outcry over the move, the meeting held at BRKR Bhavan was attended by Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other ministers like T Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod.

The finance minister had recently said there is nothing wrong in procuring funds by selling unused state-owned lands at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown have hit the economy hard.

The ministers asked senior officials, including those from the district to plan accordingly to execute the decision. They were asked to identify at least 1,000 acres in each district for the purpose.

Thursday’s meeting also focused on the pandemic situation, vaccination programme and healthcare infrastructure. The government has said it would upgrade the medical facilities in the state in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic that has already wreaked havoc not only in Telangana, but across the country.

