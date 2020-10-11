Telangana Cabinet Decides to Give 50% Quota to Women in Greater Hyderabad Civic Elections

The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday approved the Amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955 by providing 50 per cent reservation to women in the GHMC Council, functioning of the ward committees and reservation of wards. The state government will introduce the amendments in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, October 13, which is commencing for this particular purpose among other business.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to conduct GHMC elections in December since the present Council's tenure completes in November.

The Cabinet meeting, held in Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, discussed in detail the steps taken by the government to see that the farmers did not face hardship on account of Covid-19. The Cabinet decided to set up 6,000 paddy-purchasing centres to purchase paddy in the villages so that the farmers do not face any problems in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The Cabinet also expressed its concern over the Centre's policy to import maize, despite having adequate reserve stocks in the country, leading to a fall in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. The Cabinet felt that that the Centre’s policy on Agriculture and its produce is severely damaging the agri-sector.

The Council of Ministers approved amendments to be made to state's revenue law to avoid any human interference while converting an agriculture land to the non-agriculture category and also approved necessary amendments to be made to the Registration Act. It was decided to extend the date of the online registration of non-agriculture properties to October 20.

The State Cabinet has also discussed on the Integrated Township Policy under the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority-HMDA.