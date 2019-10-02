Telangana Cabinet Forms Panel to Look into Demands of RTC Employees

Hyderabad: The Cabinet has constituted a committee comprising senior IAS officers to look into the demands of state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees.

This comes days after some unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) threatened to go on strike from October 5 demanding fulfillment of their demands.

The employees have been demanding merger of RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, implementation of Pay Scale Revision 2017 recommendations, removal of taxes on diesel, among others.

According to an official release on Tuesday, the three-member panel to be headed by senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar will hold talks with the employees and submit a report as early as possible.

The government will initiate action based on the report, it said. The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

also appealed to the RTC employees to call off their proposed strike as the Corporation was already incurring losses. It suggested that they discuss their issues with the committee of officers.

At the meeting held on Tuesday evening, the Cabinet also appointed sub-committees on medical and health, rural sanitation, urban sanitation, resource mobilization, greenery, agriculture, poultry and welfare to monitor the programmes implemented by the concerned departments and advise the government. It also decided to formulate policies for procurement of agricultural products and poultry.

