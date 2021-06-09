Nod to 30% Salary Hike, Method to Strengthen Healthcare: Telangana's Plan in Crisp Points as it Eases Curbs

Telangana state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown for another 10 days and decided to give relaxation in the daytime from 6 am to 5 pm. One hour will be a grace period till 6 pm for people to reach home.

It is also decided to enforce strict lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am. On the instructions of the last state cabinet, the medical and health department officials have toured Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarakonda, Munugode and Miryalguda Assembly constituencies and recommended to the state cabinet that Corona is not yet under control in these regions and wanted another 10 days’ extension of the lockdown with the existing curbs. Based on their recommendations, the cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown with relaxation timings from 6 am to 1 pm and another hour till 2 pm as a grace period.

The state cabinet meeting was held in Pragati Bhavan headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The state has also approved 30 percent PRC salary hike for the government, contract, outsourcing employees, and pensioners in the state. It will benefit 9,21,037 employees in the state.

The cabinet has agreed to pay the hiked salaries from June and decided to implement a notional benefit from July 1, 2018, a Monitory benefit from April 2020, and the cash benefit from July 2021. The cabinet has instructed the officials concerned to issue orders in this regard and to pay the arrears from April 2020 to May 2021 to pensioners in 36 installments. Apart from this, 180 maternity leaves have been approved for KGBV contract employees and the state has decided to lift the limit on the HRA.

The cabinet authorized to sanction 4,46,169 pending ration card applications and instructed the officials concerned to issue the ration cards within 15 days.

It also decided to constitute a sub-committee to deal with the ration dealers commission, other issues, issues in the public distribution system under the chairmanship of civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar with ministers T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, and Indrakaran Reddy.

The state also had an in-depth review on the Monsoon cultivation and the readiness of the agriculture department. The cabinet hailed the increase in cultivation under the Kaleswaram and other irrigation projects and expressed happiness over 3 crore tonnes of Paddy produced in 1,06,03,927 acres in the last Monsoon, summer seasons. The ministers have congratulated Agriculture Minster Sri Niranjan Reddy, officials from the agriculture department for their efforts in getting this result.

The chief minister has said that 84 lakh tonnes of paddy is procured so far and instructed the chief secretary Sri Somesh Kumar and the district collectors to complete the procurement of the remaining Paddy immediately.

Further, the Cabinet also congratulated the minister for fisheries and animal husbandry Srinivas Yadav, officials, and staff for their efforts in encouraging the sheep rearing and fish culture.

The council of ministers permitted to have Telangana special food processing zones in the old nine districts except for Hyderabad and instructed the officials to set up rice mills, other food process industries in not less than 250 acres.

The Cabinet agreed to focus on the public health sector as it has strengthened the irrigation sector and achieved qualitative changes in agriculture.

The Cabinet has decided to spend Rs 10,000 crore over the next two years to provide world-class medical care to the poor in the state and appointed a sub-committee with the finance minister T Harish Rao as a chairman and other members include, ministers Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabita Indra Reddy, and Satyavathi Rathod as members.

The Cabinet has asked the sub-committee to tour Kerala, Tamil Nadu states where better medical treatment is given as well as Sri Lanka, to study the situation and submit a report.

The other key decisions of the cabinet include the construction of 100-bedded hospitals in Satthupally, Madhira and the existing hospitals to be converted into mother and childcare centres. The government will also upgrade a 50-bedded mother and childcare centres in Suryapet to a 100-bedded hospital and will set up boarding centres in all the government hospitals for the attendants of the patients.

The state has decided to conduct a pilot project on Telangana health profile in Mulugu, Sircilla districts and to launch medical diagnostic centres in 19 districts from Wednesday. The diagnostic centre will has the facilities for tests for ECG, digital x-ray, ultra sound, 2 d echo as well as mammogram for the detection of women for cancer. It will also set up testing centres in Hyderabad, Warangal and Siddipet for allergy treatment. The state has announced to increase the dialysis units in the state following a spurt in the cases and set up new dialysis centres in the state and set up chemotherapy units in the district centres with all the facilities. It has also been decided to upgrade all the blood banks and set up new ones if need be. The cabinet has instructed the medical and health department to appoint the required staff to create better facilities for orthopedic, neurology, and other specialities.

The government has announced a super-speciality hospital in the premises of the present jail in Warangal and to offer all the super-speciality care and agreed to appoint candidates who did masters in hospital administration in the hospital administration. It has instructed the medical and health department to make available courses like nursing, midwifery, lab technician, radiology and dialysis technical courses in the government medical colleges.

The cabinet has decided to strengthen mother and child-related medical services in the state. Feeling that mother and child should be given treatment away from the general patients and they are housed separately in special buildings, the cabinet instructed to construct special blocks in this regard. The cabinet stated that in these special enclosures’ maternal ICUs and SNCU for the newborns should be created.

The state has also decided to provide a special nutritious kit to Pregnant women from three months of their pregnancy. Officials have also asked to prepared for the third wave of Covid-19 in the state.

The revenue department informed the state cabinet that there is no question of any agriculture lands settlement as the new Revenue Act-2020, 99 percent of agriculture lands have been registered in Dharani without any problem.

The revenue department also explained to the cabinet that with the digital mapping, the lands under the ownership of farmers, the physical boundaries, the tippon maps on papers would be digitalized and even if the physical boundary stones are disturbed, the measurements on papers are torn, the farmers patta lands would be intact with the digital maps without an inch difference.

The cabinet has ratified the state government’s decision to undertake a digital survey of all the agricultural lands in the state, fixed their coordinates. It also approved conducting a pilot survey in 27 villages in the old combined nine districts.

