Telangana Cabinet to Launch Job Calender Soon, Will Identify Vacancies & Provide Employment

Telangana Cabinet has decided to fill the government job vacancies immediately and asked the officials concerned to prepare a job calendar for time to time recruitment.

The job calendar has been prescribed to identify vacant posts every year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also announced that a cabinet meeting would be held on Wednesday to finalise guidelines of the job calendar and to fill the current vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also discussed increasing the land prices and registration fees. Since there was no consensus, the cabinet will discuss it on Wednesday.

“Reforms are needed in the recruitment process. Unemployed are suffering due to the long stretch in the recruitment process. The annual job calendar should be released immediately." KCR said.

The Cabinet has directed that 50 percent seats in Gurukul schools must be allotted to local students in the respective assembly constituencies and to invite the ministers, local MLAs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, MPs and municipal chairmen to the meetings every month.

For the prevention of water-logging in the suburbs of Hyderabad, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore.

The council of ministers has directed the municipalities to look into the possibility of land acquisition under the land pooling scheme for housing layouts in municipalities and to formulate duty policies in this regard.

The CM has instructed officials to complete the construction of Vaikunta Dhams within one month in all the districts and instructions to the Electricity department to set up the third line in all the Gram Panchayats for the streetlights.

The Cabinet also discussed availability of Oxygen, medicines, and basic infrastructure.

The Medical and Health department officials have briefed the Cabinet about vaccination, availability of beds, medicines and preparedness for the possible third wave of the Covid-19.

The Cabinet has instructed the medical and health department to take all precautionary measures including fever survey.

Discussing on River Krishna water dispute, the cabinet said, “even a single drop from the share of Telangana in the Krishna waters is ponied out. We hear strong voices on all platforms about this. We are fighting legally and will also put pressure on the Center to curb these illegal projects during the upcoming Parliament sessions."

