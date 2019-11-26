Telangana Cabinet to Meet on Nov 28-29 to Discuss TSRTC Issue After Employees Call Off Strike

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet would meet on November 28 and 29 here to discuss issues relating to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and others, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

The government's announcement came a day after the TSRTC employees' unions called off their two-month old strike on Monday.

"The two-day cabinet meeting will discuss at length on the measures to be taken to end the RTC impasse in the state," a CMO release said here.

Meanwhile, employees who turned up for work at bus depots on Tuesday morning across the state were turned away by the police.

At some places, women employees were seen crying after they were denied entry to the work space.

Though the employees had called off the stir over various demands including merger of the corporation with the transport department, they did not get any assurance from either RTC management or government in this connection.

The RTC management has said the employees cannot be allowed to join duty as the labour commissioner was looking into the issue.

