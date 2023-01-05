Telangana: ‘Champudi Gudi’ Temple Where People Used to Sacrifice Themselves To God Found

Nestled in Telangana’s Jangaon district, ‘Champudi Gudi,’ a place of worship where one can voluntarily sacrifice themselves to God was found.

The tradition, known as ‘Veera Bhakthi’ or devotion of a warrior goes back to the Reddi Kings, and is done in order to appease the worshipping god, historian Reddy Ratnakar Reddy told News18.

Both men and women indulge in this and there is a separate place allotted for people to do the “ritual."

In Champudu Gudi, special arrangements are made to conduct the ritual. Once the person is sacrificed, his or her memorials are made at the same place the ritual happened.

The establishment of Champudu Gudu reached its peak during the Kakatiya’s rule.

According to Reddy, as many as eight martyrs were found in Nellutla, from which 6 were in standing position while one of the body was of a well muscled male youngster.

This comes as Ratnakar Reddy and the locals are requesting authorities and are concerned to protect the Champudu Gudulu in order the save the historical evidence of the area.

According to historians, as many as 400 temples were excavated from the underground layers of earth at Nagunoor village in Karimnagar district of Telangana which are said to be of Saiva Kshetrams.

