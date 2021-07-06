Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli Raps AG, Advocates on Krishna Basin Row

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed discontent at the advocates’ argument on the controversial Krishna basin power production and water distribution among the two Telugu states.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli rapped the advocates for trying to ‘attack’ constitutional benches by seeking a particular bench to hear the cases.

The CJ hit out at Advocate General, Prasad for seeking a particular bench to hear the cases on water and Krishna basin power generation issue.

Justice Ramchandra Rao expressed dismay at Prasad and advocate Venkata Ramana representing the Andhra Pradesh farmers against power generation.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli has expressed concern at the advocates of the two states including Venkata Ramana, who argued for Andhra farmers.

After CJ directive we took up the case and the AG asking for a particular bench is unfortunate, Rao said.

He instructed the AG and other advocates to avoid such arguments.

Earlier, the AG who asked for a CJ bench to hear the cases had agreed to withdraw interim petition.

Andhra farmers in a lunch motion petition appealed to the court to cancel or suspend a GO 34 issued by Telangana Government for power generation.

AG Prasad argued for a constitution bench of the CJ to settle the cases and invited ire.

Justice Ramachandra Rao said that under the directions of the CJ they had conducted the hearing and the AG should withdraw a petition if he has no confidence.

He apprised the CJ of the appeals by the AG and advocates.

The CJ said that its their description to depute a bench to deal with the cases without any personal interest. The advocates are creating confusion on water disputes, she said.

