Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Telangana Chief Secy, KTR Promise Safe Return of Students from NIT-Srinagar Amid Rising Valley Crisis

Earlier in the day, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao wrote on Twitter that students were seeking help to return home safely and that he had instructed officials to do the needful.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:August 3, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana Chief Secy, KTR Promise Safe Return of Students from NIT-Srinagar Amid Rising Valley Crisis
Non- local NIT students waits for vehicle as they leave from the Valley on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...

Hyderabad: In the wake of rising tension in Kashmir, Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday issued a statement saying all 130 students from the state studying at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, will be brought back home safely. They will be shifted to Delhi by special buses and take a train to Hyderabad from there, he said.

The statement said officials concerned have been asked to take immediate steps to shift the students to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and bring them home safely. The students are in touch with officials over phone and are already said to have left from Srinagar for Jammu.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao wrote on Twitter that students were seeking help to return home safely and that he had instructed officials to do the needful.

NIT suspended its classes till further orders in view of the uncertain situation in the Valley. "This is for the information of all the students of the institute that the class work for all courses stands suspended till further orders," an order issued by the Registrar of NIT on Friday read.

"The above notice stands issued in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration Srinagar," it added. However, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said no instructions were given to shut the institute.

"In wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all institutions were advised in the day to remain careful. No advise/instructions for shutting down any institution. This NIT notice is apparently a miscommunication," Choudhary said on Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram