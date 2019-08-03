Telangana Chief Secy, KTR Promise Safe Return of Students from NIT-Srinagar Amid Rising Valley Crisis

Hyderabad: In the wake of rising tension in Kashmir, Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday issued a statement saying all 130 students from the state studying at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, will be brought back home safely. They will be shifted to Delhi by special buses and take a train to Hyderabad from there, he said.

The statement said officials concerned have been asked to take immediate steps to shift the students to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and bring them home safely. The students are in touch with officials over phone and are already said to have left from Srinagar for Jammu.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao wrote on Twitter that students were seeking help to return home safely and that he had instructed officials to do the needful.

Any student/parent wanting assistance, please call our Resident Commissioner Sri Vedantam Giri at 011-2338 2041 or on his mobile +91 99682 99337 at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi — KTR (@KTRTRS) 3 August 2019

NIT suspended its classes till further orders in view of the uncertain situation in the Valley. "This is for the information of all the students of the institute that the class work for all courses stands suspended till further orders," an order issued by the Registrar of NIT on Friday read.

"The above notice stands issued in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration Srinagar," it added. However, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said no instructions were given to shut the institute.

"In wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all institutions were advised in the day to remain careful. No advise/instructions for shutting down any institution. This NIT notice is apparently a miscommunication," Choudhary said on Twitter.

