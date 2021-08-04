Telangana CM Announces Double Bedroom Houses for the Homeless at his Adopted Village

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the sanction of double bedroom houses to the homeless under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to 76 families in his adopted village Vasalamarri of the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District.

The Chief Minister visited his adopted village on Wednesday.

He toured on foot in the Dalit colony along with the officials and visited the houses.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “We have achieved our statehood after many struggles and sacrifices. We have been solving all the issues one after another. Now, there are no issues with electricity, drinking water and irrigation."

He also stated that the State revenue is reduced due to Corona and some schemes were pending. “However, we will implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme to improve the living standards of Dalits. We will give Rs 10 lakh to 76 families in Vasalamarri and the amount will be deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries tomorrow (Thursday). Make use of it." KCR said.

Rao also stated that the government will raise the Dalit protection fund by deducting Rs 10,000 from each beneficiary and it can be used by the needy.

KCR also stated that there are 100 acres of surplus government land in the Vasalamarri village and it will be distributed to landless Dalits. Further, the Chief Minister told that they will give double bedroom houses to the homeless in Vasalamarri and the new houses will be constructed in six months.

Meanwhile, the CM also asked the officials to sanction pensions to old age people, beedi workers.

The Chief Minister had an informal talk with the Dalits about their problems during his visit. The Chairmen of Legislative Council Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Member of Parliament Joginapally Santhosh Kumar, MLA Gongidi Sunitha, MLC Goreti Venkanna, District Collector Pamela Sathpathi, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagavath, OSD Deshapathi Srinivas and other local leaders were present along with the Chief Minister.

