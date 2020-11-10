News18 Logo

Telangana CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Financial Aid to Kin of Slain Soldier

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Expressing shock over R Mahesh's death, Rao said he would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country and the state government would stand by and support the family.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of an army jawan from Nizamabad district, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing shock over R Mahesh's death, Rao said he would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country and the state government would stand by and support the family.

In an official release, Rao said one member of the family would be offered a government job, based on the qualification, besides a house site to the kin. Besides, Mahesh, three security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.


