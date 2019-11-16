Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana CM Appoints Rajeshwar Reddy as Chairman of State Farmers’ Coordination Committee

Rajeshwar Reddy will replace Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who has been elected as the chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:November 16, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Telangana CM Appoints Rajeshwar Reddy as Chairman of State Farmers’ Coordination Committee
File picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the state council.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday appointed party MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as the new chairman of Telangana Farmers’ Coordination Committee and instructed officials to make arrangements for the same.

The chief minister said that similar Rythu panels will be formed in every village and district by June, 2020. With this move, the farmers will become a united force in the state, he said.

Rajeshwar Reddy will replace Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who has been elected as the chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council.

The chief minister is expected to call a meeting on farmer issues in the next three to four days, where setting up of rythu platforms will be discussed.

Following his appointment, Reddy thanked CM KCR for trusting him and vowed to strengthen the state farmer coordination panel.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

