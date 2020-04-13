Telangana CM Asks Officials to Pay More Attention to Hyderabad, Divide City Into Zones for Management

Hyderabad: Amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed civic body officials to pay more attention towards Hyderabad city.

He said the Hyderabad city should be divided into 17 zones and each zone should be treated as a single unit. A special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer and revenue officer should be assigned for it, he added.

“There are 126 containment centres in Hyderabad alone and these centres should be managed effectively,” Rao added.

The decisions were made at a high-level review meeting on measures taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, implementation of lockdown and other issues at Pragathi Bhavan.

“Several cases are registered in the Greater Hyderabad area and there are more chances of community transmission, hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad,” the CM said.

As many as 32 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Telangana and one patient succumbed to the infection.

