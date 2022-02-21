Telangana CM Bats for 'Golden India' to Surpass US in Growth, Eyes National Role

After his successful meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and getting a positive push for his alternative front, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday reiterated that he will fight at the national level to root out the BJP government for anti-people policies.

He said at a public meeting at the Narayankhed segment that he will fight at the national level for turning India into a “Golden Country” as he transformed Telangana into a golden state with multiple schemes of welfare and development.

“We have to play a key role at the national level to ensure more development of the nation by tapping abundant resources, using human power and youths for a “Golden India,” he said.

“I will fight at the national level and will develop the country in all sectors, to see that India surpasses the US and witness rapid growth by offering welfare and jobs. The youth going to the US should beat a retreat and enjoy opportunities and development in our country,” he added.

The TRS Supremo made it amply clear that his planned third front, he is pondering upon, to come up with a common agenda with like-minded regional parties. Pawar too extended all support to KCR in his fight against the BJP government for its anti-people policies for a qualitative change.

The CM also laid the foundation for Rs 4,000 crore-worth projects of Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara in the Narayankhed segment and said to complete them in one and a half years. He announced that about 4 lakh acres would be irrigated in just one and a half years. Four projects in Andole, Narayankhed, Jahirabad and Sanga Reddy will irrigate about 3.84 lakh acres in this area. He said that he will lay a foundation for a medical college in Sanga Reddy and announced sops to municipalities.

The CM announced sops including Rs 50 crore each for Sanga Reddy and Zahirabad corporations and Rs 25 crore for municipalities nearby. The CM directed the MPs, MLAs and officials to make padayatra and complete the projects and address peoples’ issues.

He talked about how these areas were deprived of water for irrigation and drinking in the combined state and how in six to seven years, Telangana was developed with multiple schemes.

