Telangana CM Decides to Reopen Schools, Colleges from Feb 1, Instructs District Collectors to Ensure Hygiene

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to reopen schools for students of Class 9 and above, colleges and other educational institutions from February 1 and instructed authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements by January 25 for the smooth conduct of classes.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Rao with all district collectors, ministers, and other higher officials of various departments. The Department of Education has already prepared a report on the management of Class 9 and above after Sankranthi festival.

The Chief Minister also discussed about the policies being followed by other states pertaining to reopening of educational institutions.

"Classes should be held for the students of Class 10, Intermediate, Degree, and other professional courses. Meanwhile, keep ready hostels, residential schools, and all educational institutions and ensure that the toilets are clean. The Collectors should take the necessary measures to keep the educational institutions clean and hygienic since they were closed for several days," the Chief Minister instructed the Collectors.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state.