Telangana CM Directs CS Somesh Kumar to Personally Monitor Covid-19 Situation,

Moments after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approved the transfer of the Medical and Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Etela Rajender, the CM deputed directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to be very cautious about coronavirus surge in the state and asked him to review thrice a day and personally monitor the situation. He also ordered Kumar to ensure no shortages in covid treatment medical supplies like Remdesivir injections, oxygen, hospital beds and vaccines.

He also instructed Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to monitor the covid-19 situation in the state regularly.

The Chief Minister also ordered all higher-ranking officials in the medical and health department be on high alert and work effectively to contain the spread of infection as early as possible.

A day after an inquiry was ordered into the land grabbing allegations levelled against Health Minister Etala Rajender, his portfolio was transferred to the Chief Minister.

“On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Honble Governor has approved the transfer of the Medical and Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Etala Rajender to the CM with immediate effect," a statement said.

Now Rajender would remain a minister without any portfolio in KCR’s cabinet.

Rao had on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of encroachment of land by Rajender on the outskirts of Achampet about 55 km from Hyderabad.

However, reacting to the development, Rajender said, “the CM may want to give better services to the people and he has the power to take over any portfolio."

“He has control on all subjects. I would always help the people personally regardless of the ministerial post," Rajender said.

Shutting down conspiracy against him to damage his reputation, he said facts would come out soon. “I did not make any attempt to talk to the CM so far. I will respond as soon as the full report of the inquiry is received," he said.

