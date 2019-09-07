Telangana CM Hosts 'Nostalgic' Farewell for Outgoing Governor Narasimhan

Outgoing Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan was accorded a warm farewell by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues here on Saturday.

Telangana CM who hosted lunch in Narasimhan's honour, got nostalgic of statehood movement and the formation of Telangana. The CM in an official release said that he would miss the guidance of the latter who had seen the agitation for a separate Telangana and the formation of the new state.

At Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, K Chandrasekhar Rao and wife Shobha have offered a grand felicitation to Governor Narasimhan and wife Vimala with traditional shawls and presented a Veena. KCR said that Narasimhan played three roles as Governor of combined state of Andhra Pradesh and after the bifurcation as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Centre recently appointed Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Sounderarajan in the place of Narasimhan. Narasimhan, who was appointed as Governor in undivided Andhra Pradesh nine-and-a-half years ago, has been continuing as the Telangana Governor.

"Narasimhan has always given me moral support and I cherished many memories with him," Rao said.

KCR also said that though it was thought that Narasimhan came as Governor from Chattisgarh to suppress statehood movement, he heard me over Telangana demand, decades’ long battle for separate state, repercussions and kept informed the Centre on the need for separate state.

On the occasion, KCR said that Narasimhan has treated him like a younger brother and was inspirational and guiding force. We will take his support and inspiration forward he said adding that Narasimhan and Vimala have performed pujas Yadadri Temple when its rejuvenation and development works began.

As a Governor, Narasimhan hailed humanity and vision in some of the schemes introduced by Rao as Chief Minister.

The outgoing Governor expressed confidence that the goal of "golden Telangana" would be realised under Rao's leadership.

The chief minister and his ministerial colleagues bade adieu to Narasimhan at Begumpet Airport to take flight for Chennai at evening. Soundararajan would take over as the new Governor on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.